Yankees' Brett Gardner: Diagnosed with jaw, neck injury

The Yankees announced that Gardner suffered a bruised jaw and strained neck stemming from his collision with the Rays' Rickie Weeks in Wednesday's game, Brendan Kuty of the Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Gardner absorbed the brunt of the impact in the collision and took a while to get off the ground before walking off the field, but the early prognosis on his condition has to be considered encouraging, as there's been no indication that he's experiencing any concussion-like symptoms. Even so, Gardner's chances of playing in the season finale Thursday don't appear promising, so Aaron Hicks looks like a good bet to enter the lineup in his stead. The Yankees will presumably reevaluate Gardner on Thursday to determine if a disabled list stint is necessary, but he'll be labeled day-to-day for now.