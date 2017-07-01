Yankees' Brett Gardner: Drives in six Friday
Gardner went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and six RBI in Friday's 13-4 win over the Astros.
The homer, a seventh-inning grand slam off James Hoyt that put the game out of reach, was Gardner's 15th of the year, leaving him just two shy of his previous career high with more than half the season to go. The 33-year-old has been a big part of the Yankees' surge to the top of the standings, and if he can stay healthy he seems headed for his first 20-20 campaign.
