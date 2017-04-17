Yankees' Brett Gardner: Gets day off Monday
Gardner is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gardner has played in each of the last three games for the Yankees after colliding hard with Rickie Weeks last week, so it's likely he's getting the day off for rest. He's slashing .220/.347/.268 with five stolen bases through eleven games with the Yankees, and he should reclaim his role atop the order for Tuesday's contest.
