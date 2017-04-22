Yankees' Brett Gardner: Gets day off Saturday
Gardner is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Aaron Hicks will take over in left field in place of Gardner against young righty James Taillon. Gardner has gotten off to a slow start this season, collecting just two hits in his last 21 at-bats and he has just three extra base hits on the season. He figures to draw back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
