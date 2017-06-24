Yankees' Brett Gardner: Heads to bench Saturday

Gardner is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers.

Despite knocking his 14th home run of the season Friday, Gardner will head to the bench for the matinee. Aaron Hicks is starting for him in left field, opening up a spot for Mason Williams to start in center.

