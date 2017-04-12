Yankees' Brett Gardner: Leaves after collision at first base

Gardner left Wednesday's game against the Rays in the bottom of the sixth inning after a violent collision with Rickie Weeks at first base.

He pinch hit for Pete Kozma after being left off the lineup card, and collided with Weeks as the first baseman attempted to field a poor throw that carried him into Gardner's line to first base. He eventually walked off the field under his own power. It is possible that Gardner will need to undergo concussion protocol as a result, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.