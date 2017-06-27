Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not starting Tuesday
Gardner is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
Gardner is slashing just .214/.287/.347 with 23 strikeouts this month, prompting the team to give him two off days in the span of four games. The team will likely stick with him through the slump, but Aaron Hicks' return from the DL could create some playing time issues in the Yankee outfield. Rob Refsnyder will take over for Gardner on Tuesday, as Jacoby Ellsbury slides to the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Crushes 14th homer of season Friday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Receives breather Friday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Blasts 12th home run Saturday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Goes deep twice in win•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Rides pine against lefty Tuesday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....