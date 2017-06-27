Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not starting Tuesday

Gardner is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.

Gardner is slashing just .214/.287/.347 with 23 strikeouts this month, prompting the team to give him two off days in the span of four games. The team will likely stick with him through the slump, but Aaron Hicks' return from the DL could create some playing time issues in the Yankee outfield. Rob Refsnyder will take over for Gardner on Tuesday, as Jacoby Ellsbury slides to the leadoff spot.