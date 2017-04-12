Yankees' Brett Gardner: Out of lineup Wednesday
Gardner is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matinee against the Rays.
It looks like a regular off-day for Gardner, who has played every game this season while compiling a .267/.353/.333 slash line. The 10-year-veteran has swiped five bases over his last four games, which is a good sign given his age.
