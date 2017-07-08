Yankees' Brett Gardner: Reaches four times in loss
Gardner went 0-for-1 with a strikeout but reached base on four walks in Friday's loss to the Brewers.
Gardner was also thrown out stealing in the contest, snapping a streak of five straight stolen bases without being caught dating back to the end of May. The 33-year-old has seen his average steadily drop down of late, as he's hitting .211 through six games in July, but he's continued to find ways to get on base and sits just two home runs away from matching a personal best in that department.
More News
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Drives in six Friday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Crushes 14th homer of season Friday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Receives breather Friday•
-
Yankees' Brett Gardner: Blasts 12th home run Saturday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...