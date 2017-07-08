Yankees' Brett Gardner: Reaches four times in loss

Gardner went 0-for-1 with a strikeout but reached base on four walks in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Gardner was also thrown out stealing in the contest, snapping a streak of five straight stolen bases without being caught dating back to the end of May. The 33-year-old has seen his average steadily drop down of late, as he's hitting .211 through six games in July, but he's continued to find ways to get on base and sits just two home runs away from matching a personal best in that department.