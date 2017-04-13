Yankees' Brett Gardner: Remains out Thursday

Gardner (jaw/neck) is sitting out of Thursday's contest against the Rays.

Gardner exited Wednesday's matchup prematurely after colliding with Tampa Bay first baseman Rickie Weeks, but fortunately hasn't shown any semblance of a concussion as of now. Nonetheless, he'll get the day off to heal his ailments while Aaron Hicks fills in for him in left field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories