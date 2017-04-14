Yankees' Brett Gardner: Resumes place in starting lineup
Gardner (jaw/neck) is back in the lineup Friday against the Cardinals, batting leadoff and playing left field, Erik Boland of of Newsday reports.
It seems that manager Joe Girardi's expectations became a reality, as Gardner is in fact clear to resume his normal role atop New York's batting order. He'll bump Aaron Hicks back to the bench and slide Jacoby Ellsbury to the cleanup spot in the order.
