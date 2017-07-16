Play

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat for Game 2

Gardner is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Gardner will get the nightcap off after starting the first three games of the series over the course of the weekend. In his place, Jacoby Ellsbury draws the start in center.

