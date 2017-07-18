Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: No-decision in spot start Monday
Mitchell allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings in Monday's no-decision against the Twins.
Mitchell struggled in the fielding department during his first start of the season, allowing a run to score when he failed to catch a routine throw covering first base with two outs in the third then turning what would have been a routine ground ball to shortstop into a single by knocking it down with his bare hand. The 26-year-old right-hander's negative impact in the field was minimized by the rest of New York's defense stepping up, highlighted by an Aaron Judge outfield assist at home plate. Mitchell owns a 4.29 ERA and 12:9 K:BB ratio in 21 innings, and will likely move back down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after this spot start.
More News
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Will start Monday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Serving as 26th man for doubleheader•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Scratched from Sunday start•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Will start for big club Sunday•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Records three-inning save Friday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...