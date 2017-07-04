Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Optioned to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Mitchell's demotion clears up a spot on the active roster for CC Sabathia (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Though Mitchell was able to nab a three-inning save over the weekend against the Astros, his services weren't needed in long relief with Luis Cessa set to move to the bullpen and assume those duties now that Sabathia has taken Cessa's rotation spot. Mitchell will work as a starter upon heading back to Triple-A, according to Pete Caldera of The Record.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...