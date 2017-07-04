Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Mitchell's demotion clears up a spot on the active roster for CC Sabathia (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Though Mitchell was able to nab a three-inning save over the weekend against the Astros, his services weren't needed in long relief with Luis Cessa set to move to the bullpen and assume those duties now that Sabathia has taken Cessa's rotation spot. Mitchell will work as a starter upon heading back to Triple-A, according to Pete Caldera of The Record.