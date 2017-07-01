Mitchell picked up his first save of the season Friday, giving up one run on two hits with one strikeout over three innings of relief in a 13-4 win over the Astros.

The Yankees handed him a 10-3 lead when he entered the game, and Mitchell fired an efficient 30 pitches (24 strikes) to record his second career save and give the rest of the bullpen a breather. Given that he likely won't be available for a few days anyway, don't be surprised if the team rewards his effort with a demotion back to Triple-A in order to bring up a fresh arm.