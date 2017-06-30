Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Mitchell is back with the Yankees after compiling a 4.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 innings (eight starts) with Triple-A. He's served primarily as a starter in the minors, so he should be able to offer some length out of the Yankees' bullpen. Ronald Herrera was sent back to the minors in a corresponding move.