Mitchell will not start Sunday against the Red Sox.

Mitchell was set to be recalled for the matinee of Sunday's doubleheader, but Saturday's 16-inning marathon altered the team's original plans. In search for a proven starter, CC Sabathia will get the call to the mound, with the hope he can preserve a taxed bullpen crew through a lengthy start. Mitchell may still get a chance to join the rotation sometime next week, though the long-term plans remain unknown at this point.