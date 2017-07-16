Yankees' Bryan Mitchell: Scratched from Sunday start
Mitchell will not start Sunday against the Red Sox.
Mitchell was set to be recalled for the matinee of Sunday's doubleheader, but Saturday's 16-inning marathon altered the team's original plans. In search for a proven starter, CC Sabathia will get the call to the mound, with the hope he can preserve a taxed bullpen crew through a lengthy start. Mitchell may still get a chance to join the rotation sometime next week, though the long-term plans remain unknown at this point.
