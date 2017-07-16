Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will serve as the Yankees' 26th man in the team's doubleheader Sunday with the Red Sox.

Mitchell was initially listed as a projected starter for one of the two games of the doubleheader, but after CC Sabathia was moved up in the pitching schedule, Mitchell will instead be available in long relief during the twin bill. If Mitchell ends up going unused Sunday, he could stick with the big club and make a spot start Monday against the Twins before likely heading back to the minors. Over 12 appearances with the Yankees this season, Mitchell has compiled a 5.06 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 16 innings.