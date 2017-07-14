Mitchell will start Game 1 of the Yankees' Sunday doubleheader against the Red Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

A frequent shuttle rider, the swingman has been an important overall piece of the Yankees' pitching staff, despite his 5.06 ERA. Though he may be needed for longer -- the Yankees have not announced when Michael Pineda or CC Sabathia will pitch next -- Mitchell may wind up merely being the 26th man for his assignment and return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre soon afterward. Most fantasy players justifiably will be too risk-averse to use him against Boston, as well.