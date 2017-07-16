Smith's contract was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Smith has served primarily in a starting role at Triple-A this season and has thrived in that capacity, submitting a 2.07 ERA and generating 86 strikeouts over 87 innings. The Yankees have an opening in the rotation with Michael Pineda (elbow) set to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, but it appears Smith's Triple-A rotation mate, Luis Cessa, is the top candidate to assume Pineda's spot. Smith will likely instead serve in long relief while he remains with the big club.