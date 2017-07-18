Yankees' Caleb Smith: Takes loss in debut
Smith (0-1) took the loss in his major league debut after allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and five strikeouts in three innings out of the bullpen Monday in Minnesota.
Smith was in contention to start this game, but ended up relieving Bryan Mitchell with most of New York's bullpen arms unavailable coming off a 16-inning game and a doubleheader on consecutive days. He was perfect in his first two innings of work before allowing the Twins to break a 2-2 tie with two runs in the eighth. The 25-year-old lefty was 8-0 with a 2.07 ERA as a starter at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but it looks like he'll operate out of the bullpen for now with the big club.
More News
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...