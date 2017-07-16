Yankees' CC Sabathia: Aces Fenway test with six strong innings
Sabathia (8-3) allowed just two hits and five walks while striking out three over the course of six shutout innings during Sunday's win against Boston.
Sabathia turned in another outstanding start, squashing the Red Sox during each jam that he faced throughout the first game of Sunday's doubleheader. Although the southpaw wasn't able to punch out many opposing hitters, he continuously escaped innings by inducing groundballs. This marked the third time in the last four starts that Sabathia hasn't allowed a run, with the only outlier coming during his return from the disabled list prior to the All-Star break. Sabathia will likely get an extra day of rest following this start and projects to pitch next against the Mariners on Saturday.
