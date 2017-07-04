Yankees' CC Sabathia: Activated for Tuesday's start

Sabathia (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

After it was initially feared Sabathia would miss around six weeks with the hamstring strain he suffered during a June 13 start, the lefty will return in about half of that timetable without even requiring a rehab start in the minors. Though he only covered three innings in a simulated game last week, Sabathia isn't expected to face any strict limitations with his pitch count during Tuesday's outing. Sabathia's return will likely result in Luis Cessa moving back to the bullpen.