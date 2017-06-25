Yankees' CC Sabathia: Another positive step
Sabathia (hamstring) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Sabathia was given a six-week timetable for return back on June 20, but it sounds as if the veteran lefty intends to return much earlier than that. Sunday was his second bullpen session in three days, and no issues with the injured hamstring were reported.
