Yankees' CC Sabathia: Completes simulated game Thursday
Sabathia (hamstring) threw a three-inning simulated game Thursday without any issues, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.
Sabathia claimed that he's "ready to go" following the simulated game and wouldn't need any sort of rehab assignment before returning to the Yankees. The left-hander is eligible to return from the 10-day DL on Saturday, and could feasibly make a start within the next week if the Yankees agree that he doesn't need a minor-league tune-up.
