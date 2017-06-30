Yankees' CC Sabathia: Could return July 4
Sabathia (hamstring) could rejoin the Yankees' rotation July 4 against the Blue Jays if Sabathia feels OK after the three-inning simulated game he threw Thursday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
The southpaw is eligible to resurface from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, but New York wants to keep him on his normal schedule following his Thursday work. Sabathia might skip a minor-league rehab assignment if the team deems him ready. The hulking left-hander has experienced a bit of a correction following a sterling start to the season, but his 3.46 ERA still would be his best since 2012 (3.38), and his improved control is allowing his soft yet sharper stuff to play better in the strike zone.
