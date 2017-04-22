Yankees' CC Sabathia: Drops first decision of 2017
Sabathia (2-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings to take the loss Friday against the Pirates.
Sabathia gave up all four runs in the first two innings before settling down, but the Yankees offense was unable to give him much run support, leading to his first loss of the season. Despite the rough outing, this was the first time in four starts that he's allowed more than two earned runs, and his ERA stands a respectable 2.70. The 36-year-old had a similar strong start to the 2016 season before tailing off as the season wore on, but for now he's still worthy of a weekly spot in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Red Sox.
