Yankees' CC Sabathia: Healthy but held out of Boston series
Sabathia is healthy, but the Yankees decided not to start him against the Red Sox in the upcoming series, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Yankees had a chance to tinker with the rotation for their important four-game set against their first-place division rivals. Sabathia has a respectable 3.81 ERA in 14 starts this year but, despite his eight-inning shutout performance against Boston on June 7, the club probably didn't want to deploy the southpaw with the Green Monster in play by right-handed batters. Look for him to rejoin the rotation sometime in the middle or late portion of next week.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just 2.2 ugly innings Tuesday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Activated for Tuesday's start•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Hopes to start Tuesday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throwing bullpen Saturday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Ready to rejoin rotation•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Could return July 4•
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...