Yankees' CC Sabathia: Healthy but held out of Boston series

Sabathia is healthy, but the Yankees decided not to start him against the Red Sox in the upcoming series, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Yankees had a chance to tinker with the rotation for their important four-game set against their first-place division rivals. Sabathia has a respectable 3.81 ERA in 14 starts this year but, despite his eight-inning shutout performance against Boston on June 7, the club probably didn't want to deploy the southpaw with the Green Monster in play by right-handed batters. Look for him to rejoin the rotation sometime in the middle or late portion of next week.

