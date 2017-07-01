Yankees' CC Sabathia: Hopes to start Tuesday

Sabathia (hamstring) is expected to start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sabathia felt good following his bullpen Saturday and should be able to make his next scheduled start this upcoming week. The left-hander also completed a three-inning simulated game Thursday, which prompted Sabathia to say that he was "ready to go" and wouldn't need any rehab assignments. The team will come out with an official announcement regarding whether or not Sabathia will be able to return in the coming days.