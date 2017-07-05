Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just 2.2 ugly innings Tuesday
Sabathia (7-3) gave up four runs on three hits and three walks over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Jays.
Making his first start after a three-week DL trip due to a hamstring injury, Sabathia didn't look ready, as he barely missed any bats and ultimately imploded in the third inning. The 36-year-old lefty has had a surprisingly productive campaign, but he can't outpitch his subpar peripherals forever. It's wise to moderate expectations for Sabathia in the fantasy realm. He'll make his next start following the All-Star break, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Yankees shuffle their rotation to give him extra rest.
