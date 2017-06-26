Yankees' CC Sabathia: Not expected to require rehab start
Sabathia (hamstring) probably won't need a rehab start, according to manager Joe Girardi, Brendan Kuty of New Jersey Advance Media reports.
So much for the initial reported recovery time of six weeks, a timetable that would have kept Sabathia out until August. It's now looking like Sabathia may be able to return in the next week or two, as he's thrown multiple bullpen sessions recently without the hamstring injury causing any problems. His exact return date will likely depend on when the Yankees have a hole in their rotation, but early July seems like a good bet at this point.
