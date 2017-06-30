Yankees' CC Sabathia: Ready to rejoin rotation
Sabathia (hamstring) said everything felt fine following Thursday's simulated game and he expects to rejoin the Yankees' rotation in the upcoming week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
While there has been no confirmation at this point, it appears Sabathia will return to the rotation to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays. The big southpaw was cruising before landing on the DL with a hamstring strain, compiling a 0.99 ERA and 35:7 K:BB ratio in his last six starts (36.1 innings).
