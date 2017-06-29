Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set for sim game Thursday

Sabathia (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sabathia continues to work his way back from a Grade 2 hamstring strain that has sidelined him for the last two weeks. He's not expected to head out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big club, so he could be back in the next week or two if all goes well in his simulated outing Thursday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories