Yankees' CC Sabathia: Set for sim game Thursday

Sabathia (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Sabathia continues to work his way back from a Grade 2 hamstring strain that has sidelined him for the last two weeks. He's not expected to head out on a rehab assignment before rejoining the big club, so he could be back in the next week or two if all goes well in his simulated outing Thursday.