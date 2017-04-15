Sabathia (2-0) allowed a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters over 7.1 innings during Saturday's win over St. Louis.

The veteran lefty is having a throwback start to the campaign with two wins already and a minuscule 1.47 ERA. It's also encouraging that Sabathia showed an uptick in the strikeout department with six punchouts Saturday. You'll want to keep expectations in check, but Sabathia could continue to provide sneaky fantasy results and should be on your radar.