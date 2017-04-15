Yankees' CC Sabathia: Stymies Cards for second win
Sabathia (2-0) allowed a single run on three hits and a walk while striking out six batters over 7.1 innings during Saturday's win over St. Louis.
The veteran lefty is having a throwback start to the campaign with two wins already and a minuscule 1.47 ERA. It's also encouraging that Sabathia showed an uptick in the strikeout department with six punchouts Saturday. You'll want to keep expectations in check, but Sabathia could continue to provide sneaky fantasy results and should be on your radar.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Allows two runs en route to no-decision•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Tosses five shutout frames in Tuesday's win•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Penciled in for second spot in rotation•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Spring debut expected Tuesday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Knee no longer an issue•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Reports to spring training•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...