Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throwing bullpen Saturday
Sabathia (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and could then rejoin the rotation next week, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.
Sabathia declared himself ready to go after pitching in a simulated game Thursday, but with the veteran lefty expected to forego a rehab assignment, the club added one more hurdle to ensure he's in game shape. An official announcement is likely to come after Saturday's session, and if he is activated, Sabathia will look to pick things up where he left off before getting hurt, as he had worked to a 0.99 ERA over his last six starts.
