Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will start Sunday
Sabathia will start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox,
The Yankees will be looking to preserve their bullpen as much as possible following Friday's 16-inning marathon, and Sabathia, who was not scheduled to pitch this weekend, appeared to be the safer option over projected hurler Bryan Mitchell. The veteran southpaw has a penchant for going deep into ballgames and tossed eight shutout innings in his only other start against Boston this year, so he'll get an early start to the second half of the season. Sabathia owns a respectable 3.81 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 14 starts this year.
More News
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Healthy but held out of Boston series•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Lasts just 2.2 ugly innings Tuesday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Activated for Tuesday's start•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Hopes to start Tuesday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Throwing bullpen Saturday•
-
Yankees' CC Sabathia: Ready to rejoin rotation•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...