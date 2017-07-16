Yankees' CC Sabathia: Will start Sunday

Sabathia will start the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox,

The Yankees will be looking to preserve their bullpen as much as possible following Friday's 16-inning marathon, and Sabathia, who was not scheduled to pitch this weekend, appeared to be the safer option over projected hurler Bryan Mitchell. The veteran southpaw has a penchant for going deep into ballgames and tossed eight shutout innings in his only other start against Boston this year, so he'll get an early start to the second half of the season. Sabathia owns a respectable 3.81 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 14 starts this year.