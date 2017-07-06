Green allowed one run over two innings and struck out two in Wednesday's loss to Toronto.

The 26-year-old entered in the sixth with starter Michael Pineda lasting only three innings. Green gave up a solo home run to Russell Martin in the seventh which tied the game 6-6. The right-hander has a 2.03 ERA and 0.77 WHIP with 38 strikeouts across 31 innings this season, and has proven to be a valuable long-reliever out of the Yankees' bullpen.