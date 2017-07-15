Yankees' Chad Green: Will receive more opportunities
Green is set to earn some chances in the seventh inning moving forward, according to manager Joe Girardi, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.
Girardi removed Tyler Clippard from the seventh-inning role following his rough first half of the season. Although Adam Warren will likely earn most of the chances in the setup role, Green has been impressive during his action this season, and should be able to garner a few opportunities of his own. Throughout the course of the year, Green has posted an ERA of 1.80 with a phenomenal 0.69 WHIP, and a 47:8 K:BB in 35 innings of work. Since he pitched two shutout innings (five strikeouts) during Friday night's loss to Boston, Green will be unavailable out of the bullpen for Saturday's contest.
