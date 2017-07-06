Adams, 22, has a 2.39 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 58:19 K:BB in 52.2 innings (10 starts) for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees' rotation is at full strength, after Luis Cessa briefly filled in for the injured CC Sabathia. However, the next time a spot opens up, look for Adams to be given a shot, as he is facing little resistance at Triple-A.