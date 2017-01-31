Adams will attend Yankees camp for spring training.

Adams started the 2016 season at High-A Tampa, but moved up Double-A Trenton partway through the campaign. He was stellar at both levels and didn't show much trouble adjusting to Double-A as he put together a 2.07 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with Trenton, both of which were actually lower than their respective marks at Tampa. Adams could very well begin the upcoming season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he'd look to maintain an impressive K/9 that's currently at 10.5 for his minor league career.