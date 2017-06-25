Yankees' Chase Headley: Back in action after brief absence
Headley (back) will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
Headley received an epidural injection in his back Friday, and it was said then that Sunday would be the earliest possible day for a return. That will turn out to be the case, as Headley will start at third base and bat sixth in the order after a brief three-game absence.
