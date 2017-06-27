Yankees' Chase Headley: Collects three hits in win
Headley went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a double in Monday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.
Headley sat out three games with back spasms, but he's come back with consecutive three-hit games, suggesting the issue is no longer ailing him. The third baseman has been incredibly streaky this year, as his .333/.429/.435 line in June comes on the heels of a .301/.402/.494 April and .165/.211/.235 May.
More News
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Back in action after brief absence•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Will miss a few games•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Dealing with back spasms, status uncertain for Friday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Hits first homer in almost two months•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...