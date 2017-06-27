Yankees' Chase Headley: Collects three hits in win

Headley went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a double in Monday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Headley sat out three games with back spasms, but he's come back with consecutive three-hit games, suggesting the issue is no longer ailing him. The third baseman has been incredibly streaky this year, as his .333/.429/.435 line in June comes on the heels of a .301/.402/.494 April and .165/.211/.235 May.