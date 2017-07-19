Yankees' Chase Headley: Could see time at first base

Headley may get some starts at first base following the team's acquisition of Todd Frazier, the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees have had a season-long void at first base, and since they'll likely try to get both Headley and Frazier's bat in the lineup on a regular basis, it's looking as though one of the two will have to move across the diamond. Headley has started just six games at first in his career -- all since coming over to the Bronx in 2014 -- while Frazier has a bit more experience, but both options remain a possibility at this point.