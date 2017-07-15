Yankees' Chase Headley: Doubles in loss Friday

Headley went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of runs scored in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.

Headley began the season's second half with his 19th double of the year - a figure that already surpasses the number of two-baggers he racked up in 2016. The third baseman got off to a hot start followed by a prolonged drought at the plate, but he's since leveled off and his .255/.344/.372 slash line is about in line with the kind of production to be expected out of the 33-year-old.