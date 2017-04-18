Headley is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.

After starting in each of the Yankees' first 13 games, Headley will take a seat for the first time all year as Ronald Torreyes slides over to third base while Pete Kozma mans shortstop. The 37-year-old is off to a nice start to the season, going 17-for-43 with two homers, 10 RBI and three stolen bases. He should be back in the lineup for the series finale Wednesday.