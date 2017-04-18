Yankees' Chase Headley: Gets day off Tuesday
Headley is not in the lineup Tuesday against the White Sox.
After starting in each of the Yankees' first 13 games, Headley will take a seat for the first time all year as Ronald Torreyes slides over to third base while Pete Kozma mans shortstop. The 37-year-old is off to a nice start to the season, going 17-for-43 with two homers, 10 RBI and three stolen bases. He should be back in the lineup for the series finale Wednesday.
More News
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Stays hot with multi-hit showing•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Pops first homer of season Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Gathers three hits Sunday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Rests Friday•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Chase Headley: Smacks pair of doubles in win over Orioles•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...