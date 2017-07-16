Play

Yankees' Chase Headley: Gets night off for Game 2

Headley is not in the lineup for Game 2 against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The hot-hitting Headley retreats to the bench for the final game of the series against the Red Sox. Although he collected two hits during each of the first three games, this shouldn't come as a surprise considering Saturday's game went 16 innings and the club plays a doubleheader on Sunday. In his place, Ronald Torreyes slides over to third while batting ninth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast