Headley will start at third base and bat second in the order Wednesday against the White Sox.

Headley has been one of the unsung heroes behind the Yankees' 9-5 start to the season, slashing an impressive .409/.519/.614 over 54 plate appearances. Manager Joe Girardi will reward Headley with a promotion up in the lineup from the No. 5 spot, where his on-base skills figure to play well.