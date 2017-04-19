Yankees' Chase Headley: Moved up to No. 2 spot
Headley will start at third base and bat second in the order Wednesday against the White Sox.
Headley has been one of the unsung heroes behind the Yankees' 9-5 start to the season, slashing an impressive .409/.519/.614 over 54 plate appearances. Manager Joe Girardi will reward Headley with a promotion up in the lineup from the No. 5 spot, where his on-base skills figure to play well.
