Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Thursday
Headley is not in Thursday's lineup against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Headley will get the day off after starting the past four games, including an 0-for-2 day from the plate, with two runs scored during Wednesday's victory. In his place, Ronald Torreyes will man the hot corner.
