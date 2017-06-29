Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Thursday

Headley is not in Thursday's lineup against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Headley will get the day off after starting the past four games, including an 0-for-2 day from the plate, with two runs scored during Wednesday's victory. In his place, Ronald Torreyes will man the hot corner.

