Yankees' Chase Headley: Out of lineup Wednesday

Headley is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest with Minnesota.

Headley will get the day off after starting the past two days while Ronald Torreyes draws the start at third. With the acquisition of Todd Frazier from the White Sox, it appears as though Headley is set to spend some time at first base while serving as Frazier's backup at the hot corner. While time on the field will fluctuate based on play, Headley could receive starts at first base against right-handers while Garrett Cooper primarily draws starts against southpaws. Much remains to be seen on how manager Joe Girardi will shuffle the lineup moving forward, but Headley looks to remain a dependable contributor to the Yankees' lineup moving forward.